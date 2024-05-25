Sokoto State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed grief over the demise of ex-Sokoto Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Muhammad Gusau, who died on Friday and was buried on Saturday morning in Sokoto.

PDP, in a condolence message, described the late former Deputy Governor Ahmed Gusau as a distinguished gentleman, an astute politician, respected statesman, and a patriot who contributed immensely to the development of Sokoto State and Nigeria as a country.

According to Sokoto PDP, Sokoto and Nigeria have indeed lost an illustrious son, political icon, and respected leader who lived a life of service to Nigeria and humanity.

A statement issued on Saturday by the state publicity Secretary Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal said, that the PDP State Chairman Hon Muhammadu Bello Aliyu Goronyo prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings and give him eternal rest.

