2023 Presidency: Atiku denies using Obi’s image to campaign

“That is not true to have emanated from us”

Ahead of February 25 poll, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has refuted claims that he is using the face of his counterpart, Peter Obi, to campaign in some Northern States.

The spokesperson for the Atiku, Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala made the clarification on Thursday while fielding questions on the Arise Television Morning Show programme, which was monitored by Tribune Online.

Recall a video showing bags of rice bearing the face of Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate with the logo of the PDP has been making the rounds.

Reacting, Bwala said the report was untrue and never emanated from his party.

ALSO READ: Presidential poll: Why I will not campaign for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ― Ngige

“That is not true to have emanated from us.

“Why I am saying that is because if you go to Bauchi now, people are even reporting that the Governor of Bauchi State is with the G-5. So, could he be behind that? Certainly no,” he said.

Meanwhile, the G-5 Governors have refused to name their preferred presidential candidate in the forthcoming election.

Speaking at the party campaign rally in Ibadan Thursday, January 5, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike said his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde will tell the electorates who to vote for when the time comes.