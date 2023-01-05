“The people of Oyo have spoken that it is PDP. Vote for Seyi as governor, vote for…”

For presidency, Seyi will talk to you, Wike says at Oyo guber campaign flag-off

Embattled Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday, says his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde would inform the people of the State of their preferred presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 poll.

The arrowhead of the G5 Governors popularly called Integrity Group disclosed this during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Ibadan, Oyo state capital.

The PDP G5 governors – Wike, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Samuel Ortom (Benue) have been at loggerheads with the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku, insisting that they will not support him unless the party’s Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu is removed.

Wike believed Seyi Makinde is arguably the only credible candidate in the race urging the electorates to vote the Oyo governor for second term.

“Let me thank you (referring to the crowd) for making the assurance available in person of a dependable and young man you can trust, a young man you can go home with your two eyes close, a young man when he tells you Yes, his Yes is Yes, when it tells you No, is No is No and that is why he is one of those (Integrity Group) who believes in fairness. equity and justice.

“I do not want to market a weak product. Do you want to market a weak product (referring to the crowd)? You already know Seyi Makinde has done well since you gave him the mandate since 2019. And therefore, the only way can benefit more is for you to allow him to continue the good works he has started.

“Let me use this opportunity and tell all of you (the electorates) if anybody is contesting (for the Oyo guber election) in other parties, today, 5th January 2023, please I’m giving you the final notice, withdraw now!

“The people of Oyo have spoken that it is PDP. Vote for Seyi as governor, vote for House of Reps, vote for NASS (National Assembly). The other one (presidency), Seyi will talk to you,” Wike said.