ASUU strike: Educational system in Nigeria needs review  ― Gov Umahi

Chairman of South East Governor’s Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has advocated for a review of the educational system in Nigeria.

He said, there is no way the country Nigeria will go and borrow 1.1trillion to meet ASUU demand even when their demands are genuine.

Governor Umahi stated this recently when he received the board of Trustees Nigeria Police Force at the State Executive Chamber New Government House, Abakaliki.

According to him, university education is not for everyone if the education system is properly guided.

He then called on the federal government and ASUU negotiators to show some understanding to end the strike and save the date of the Nigeria Children’s.

his words “There is a need to review our educational system, it mustn’t be for everybody. I am not ashamed that I have a first degree and my Deputy is a PhD holder, it doesn’t matter. It is what you bring on board. So, I cannot see how we cannot sit down with our ASUU leaders and iron out this problem about the ASUU strike.

“I have read social media, and newspapers about how students got into trouble just by sitting at home or engaging in means of keeping themselves busy instead of being in schools. There is no way the country Nigeria will go and borrow 1.1trillion to meet ASUU demand, it is quite unreasonable. Are their demands genuine? Yes, but we can start little by little.

“There must be a commitment on the side of both parties that look, this ASUU is not asking this to take to their houses so to say, there are asking it for our children to better the infrastructure, to better the lecturers and the students. Yes, but we can start with a fraction of that and then have a programme that will run on the platform of sincerity to address all the lots.”

“Our basic problem in this country remains security, health and education. Let me say a little about education which is in our public domain and which the ASUU strike is and I think that our education system is not being properly educated.

“University education is not for everybody and that is the truth. The basic education every country strives to attain is a secondary school and vocational school. These are the basic schools and when you have these qualifications, you will be able to use them either to start up something or to be able to use it to be employed and while you are in employment, if you don’t have the mercy you will be able to aspire to university education”.

“But let me also say that most of the time, our people have a low appetite for maintenance of public works. No matter how much you deploy to these universities, unless the users, the industry, and the regulators unless they begin to treat public infrastructure as their own in the various universities, it will continue to go bad no matter how much the federal government deploy to it.

“So, it is important for ASUU to show some understanding and for those who are negotiating on the side of government to also show some understanding. Let’s meet ourselves halfway and open the schools to save the fate of our children.

