NPC develops vital registration platform

In an effort to boost Civil and Vital Statistics (CVRS) registration, the National Population Commission (NPC) has developed the VitalReg Pro platform.

The platform is a data collection and reporting mobile application software built for online and offline births and deaths registration.

Speaking at a briefing to mark the Africa Civil and Vital Statistics (CVRS) Day in Abuja, the commission’s chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra stated that the move was made in line with its integration and digitalization efforts.

He disclosed that the software application was employed by the over 400 volunteers acting as sub-registrars who used their android phones to register births at the households, communities and health fixed posts during the birth registration and supplemental immunization activities.

“The integration that happened in LGAs and communities is benefiting families, communities with a view to increasing the demand for registration for every vital event,” he added.

He further disclosed that the commission was reviewing the current Births and Deaths Compulsory Act 1992.

According to him, the legal review process was being made in line with the emerging technologies within the civil registration and vital statistics systems.

He further noted that vital registration was not only important to the individual to achieve full legal status, but also remained a source of statistical data for effective planning for sustainable national development.

“It is our expectation that data generated from the forthcoming 2023 population and housing census will provide a platform for a sound CVRS system in Nigeria,” he added.

On her part, child protection specialist, UNICEF, Sharon Oladiji, said efforts were being put in place to ensure children in core rural areas are registered.

“This is why we want to do the digitalized process. You heard the chairman talk about Kano and Nasarawa. We are trying to break into these states, all the LGAs where children in very rural communities who are being immunized will now be registered because there is a lot of leverage we can do with health,” she said.

