Flood kills two, destroys farmlands in Sokoto

Not less than two persons have lost their lives at Kadadi Village in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State following a flood due to heavy rainfall that washed away houses and farmlands worth millions of naira.

Tribune Online also confirms that thousands of persons were also displaced in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state with large portions of farmland washed away by the flood.

Officials of the state emergency management agency, SEMA told Tribune Online that though the number of affected houses could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, thousands of persons have been displaced.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and SEMA were in the two local government areas for on the spot assessment to ascertain the level of damage done by the flood.

Meanwhile, the two state legislators representing Gada West and East state constituencies called on both the federal and state governments to hasten the process of extending relief materials to the affected communities.

They, however, commended the government for their quick response to address the plight of the displaced people.

