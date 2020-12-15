Assembly renames Edo University

Edo State House of Assembly has amended the law establishing the Edo State University, Iyamoh, to reflect a new name for the university, located in the native home of the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The Assembly, specifically amended Section Four of the Edo State University Law by replacing ‘Iyamoh’ in the principal law with ‘Uzairue’.

Tribune Online gathered that while Uzairue is the generic name for the Etsako clan, Iyamoh is a specific name of one of the villages under the bigger Uzairue Kingdom.

Acting on an Executive Request made to the legislative body, the Committee of the Whole House suspended rule 20 of the Assembly to enable it to consider the request and amend the principal law.

It subsequently amended the relevant section four of the principal law and changed the location of the university from the unit, Iyamoh, to Uzarue, the primogeniture name for the clan where the higher institution is sited.

That done, the Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun, directed that the bill be given an accelerated third reading and clean copies are sent to Governor Godwin Obaseki for his assent.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also passed a bill to set up Edo State College of Education, following the presentation of same to the house by the Deputy Speaker and Chairman, House Committee on Education, Roland Asoro.

The bill was also given its third reading after minor amendments by the Committee of the Whole House.

