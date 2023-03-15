Suyi Ayodele – Benin

Edo State Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has said that the party would reenact its February 25 feat at the presidential and National Assembly elections in the March 18 State House of Assembly elections to consolidate its gains.

This was just as the leaders of the party in the state called for support for its candidates in the House of Assembly election on Saturday, reiterating that the party had no pact with other parties in the election

Speaking at a press conference in Benin, the Edo South Senator-elect, Neda Imasuen, said though the people were angry over the loss of the presidential election, they should channel that anger into voting out the unscrupulous political officeholders that had held the state down for decades by voting for LP candidates.

“I am using this opportunity to call on the electorate and supporters of Labour Party to come out in large numbers on Saturday to vote for our candidates.

“Our candidates are that of our party and we are not in bed with the state government or any other political party. They want to robe us in garbs that are not ours. We stand alone as a party and we are not an appendage of any other party.

“Those spreading the rumour should use that energy to campaign for their candidates. We are here to change the ugly narrative and look to solve the problem of insecurity, unemployment, hunger and many others.”

One of the candidates, Isoken Tongo from Ikpoba Okha, urged the people of the State to back the party by voting for her and other candidates standing for election on February 25.

