Asharami Synergy has reinforced its commitment to safe, reliable and efficient aviation fuel operations.

Highlighting the role of digital technology, operational excellence and industry collaboration at the IATA Energy Forum in Guangzhou, China, the Chief Executive Officer of Asharami Synergy, Nomnso Dike, pointed out that in an increasingly dynamic aviation environment, operational resilience depends on the ability to anticipate change, leverage technology and make informed decisions.

Dike explained that the company’s investments in i6 technology, Terminal Automation System (TAS) and Automatic Tank Gauging (ATG) systems reflected this approach, providing real-time visibility across its fuelling operations.

“A practical example is Asharami Synergy’s deployment of Automatic Tank Gauging systems across its storage infrastructure. The technology provides real-time data on tank conditions, including product volume, temperature, specific gravity and density, enabling continuous inventory monitoring and more informed operational decisions.

“This is how we continue bringing energy to life responsibly and advancing the ambition of Sahara Beyond XXX,” Dike said.

The forum brought together stakeholders across the global aviation fuel industry to examine emerging challenges and opportunities shaping fuel supply, with discussions focusing on infrastructure resilience, digitalisation and frontline operational competence. These priorities are becoming increasingly significant as aviation markets expand and operators face greater demands for efficiency, reliability and operational preparedness.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global passenger demand grew by 5.3 per cent in 2025, while African airlines recorded 9.4 per cent growth, the highest regional increase. For aviation fuel operators in a growing industry, the challenge extends beyond product availability to maintaining fuel quality, ensuring continuity of supply and responding effectively to changing operating conditions.

Discussions at the forum explored how operators can strengthen preparedness against extreme weather conditions, maintain fuel quality and operational continuity, and leverage digital technologies to improve safety, efficiency and transparency across the fuelling value chain.

Beyond inventory management, Dike said, this visibility helped the company and its airline customers anticipate operational requirements, respond more effectively to environmental conditions that may influence fuel storage and handling, and improve service efficiency and reliability.

Dike noted, “Resilience comes from anticipating change, investing in innovation and infrastructure, and maintaining the highest operational standards.”

As a leading aviation fuel supplier in Nigeria, with approximately 27 per cent market share, Asharami Synergy continues to invest in the systems, infrastructure and operational standards required to support the aviation sector. Its commitment to quality, safety and operational excellence is reinforced by its ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, covering quality management, environmental management, and occupational health and safety.