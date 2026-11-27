No schoolgirl in Bauchi State Special School should have to miss classes, hide in shame or struggle in silence because of her monthly menstrual period.

That was the message as the UNICEF Nigeria Bauchi Field Office Staff Association opened a menstrual hygiene bank in the school to guarantee that girls have free and regular access to sanitary products every month the cycle starts.

The bank, stocked through personal contributions from members of the UNICEF Staff Association across different programme areas, will be replenished every quarter to ensure it never runs dry.

Speaking during the handover, the Chairman of the association, Olusheyi Olosunde, said the project went beyond donation. It was about dignity, protection and equal opportunity for every child.

“Every child deserves to be valued, protected and given equal opportunities. Every girl deserves to practise proper menstrual hygiene without facing unnecessary difficulties or barriers,” he said.

He explained that UNICEF works with government to promote children’s rights in healthcare, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and child protection, adding that the visit was a practical demonstration of solidarity with the students, not just a social engagement.

Under the new arrangement, the hygiene materials will be kept in a designated safe location in the school, where girls can access them at any time through the school authorities.

The association said the bank would help strengthen menstrual hygiene management, keep girls in school and build an inclusive learning environment where no girl is disadvantaged because of her menstrual health needs.

It thanked the school principal for opening the door for the partnership and assured the students of continued support for their welfare, dignity and development.

Speaking, the Chief of the UNICEF Field Office, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, stressed the importance of making every child feel a sense of belonging and be appreciated as a member of society.

Represented at the programme, Rafique stated that UNICEF is all about giving children and women hope for life through support for quality healthcare delivery services and sound education at all levels.

She assured that UNICEF would continue to support the Special School by ensuring that it has a conducive atmosphere for learning.

In her remarks, the Principal of the school, Hajiya Jamila Salisu, expressed profound appreciation for the visit to the school and the donation made to the female students.

She said, “We are delighted and honoured to have you in our midst. Your presence means so much to our students, as it demonstrates your love, care and special consideration for children with special needs.”

The principal added, “Your decision to include them in your activities and celebrations sends a powerful message that they are valued, recognised and an important part of society. It gives them a sense of belonging and reminds them that they have equal rights, abilities and opportunities to participate in society.”

She assured that the students were emotional, intelligent, talented and full of potential, saying, “They deserve every opportunity to learn, grow and demonstrate their abilities, just like every other child.”

She concluded, “We sincerely appreciate your thoughtfulness, generosity and commitment to making our students feel special and included.”

The Ministry of Education commended the UNICEF Staff Association for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the girls.

The ministry, represented by the Deputy Director, School Services, Ibrahim Abdul, assured that it would continue to collaborate with all donor agencies operating in the state to give children with special needs a better life.

On behalf of the students, Elizabeth Yakubu, a visually impaired student, and Saadatu, a hearing-impaired student, thanked the UNICEF Staff Association for the gesture, saying it had demonstrated that, in spite of their disabilities, society had not forgotten about them.