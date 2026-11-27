Oyo State Government has declared its readiness to position local artisans, creative entrepreneurs and small-scale businesses to tap into the estimated $3.4 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) market, as the state government moves to transform its rich cultural heritage into a major source of wealth creation, employment and export earnings.

The state government said it was determined to move beyond the traditional recognition of Oyo’s cultural and artistic heritage by building a commercially viable creative industry capable of competing in international markets.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who stated this at the Investment and Export Promotion for Art and Craft Businesses in Oyo State, tagged Oyo State Business Forum 2026: Where Oyo’s Makers Meet the World’s Buyers, said the state was determined to ensure that locally produced goods gained international recognition and commercial value.

The forum, held at the Ministry of Local Government Hall, Secretariat, Ibadan, was organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in collaboration with the Oyo State Investment Promotion Agency (OYSIPA).

Addressing participants, including government officials, captains of industry, investors, development partners and entrepreneurs from within and outside Nigeria, yesterday, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Musibau Babatunde, said the gathering represented a deliberate effort to reposition Oyo State as a major destination for creative enterprise and investment.

He said, “Today, we are not just gathered for another forum. We are gathered to make a declaration that Oyo State will no longer be known for its history, but for its entrepreneurial spirit.“

“We are gathered here around a common ambition to transform what our people create with their hands into products that the world recognises, values and buys.”

Tracing Oyo’s commercial heritage to the old Oyo Empire, the SSG noted that the state had historically played an important role in regional commerce, with its people trading textiles, beads, ironworks and other products across different parts of West Africa long before the emergence of modern international trade.

He said the African Continental Free Trade Area had presented another significant opportunity for the state to reclaim its position as a commercial powerhouse by expanding the reach of locally manufactured and processed products.

According to him, AfCFTA is creating a single African market of approximately 1.4 billion people, with a combined economic output of about $3.4 trillion.

He, however, challenged the state to move beyond merely recognising the opportunities presented by the continental trade arrangement and take concrete steps to secure a significant share of its benefits.

“The question before us is simple. Will Oyo State merely absorb this opportunity, or will we position ourselves to benefit from it? My answer is clear. Oyo State will be an active participant, and our artisans, creative entrepreneurs and small businesses will be among the driving forces of this ambition,” he said.

The SSG further disclosed that Oyo State was the first sub-national government in Africa to key into the AfCFTA framework, stressing that the state was not starting from the beginning in its determination to participate meaningfully in continental trade.

“Let me state this clearly. The AfCFTA came into being, the agreement was signed across the continent in 2021. And I can tell you categorically, out of all the sub-nationals in Africa, Oyo State is the first sub-national to key into that particular trade agreement.“

“So we are not starting from ground zero. We are actually taking all the responsibilities of being among the top economies in the whole of the continent,” he stated.

Speaking directly to artisans and producers across Oyo State, including those in Oyo town, Ibadan and other communities, the SSG said their skills and products possessed enormous economic potential that had yet to be fully harnessed.

He cited the wood carver in Oyo town, women producing Adire in Ibadan, and other traditional craftsmen whose skills had been transmitted across generations as examples of the creative resources that could be transformed into globally competitive businesses.

He lamented that many local producers had continued to receive recognition for their creativity without enjoying commensurate financial rewards, as much of the commercial value generated along the supply chain was captured by other players.

“For too long, our artisans have received recognition for their creativity without necessarily receiving the financial rewards that their efforts deserve.“

“In many instances, producers remain confined to small-scale operations while greater commercial value is captured further along the supply chain. That situation must change.“

“We must create an environment where the people who produce our cultural products can also benefit meaningfully from their commercial success,” he said.

He urged artisans to see themselves as entrepreneurs operating within a viable industry rather than merely small-scale producers, adding that their products could compete as distinctive cultural and luxury goods in international markets.

According to him, what local producers require is not sympathy but access to capital, improved production facilities, modern technology, organised markets and appropriate business support.

“What we need is not sympathy. We need access to capital, better production facilities, modern technology, organised markets and the right business support. And that is precisely the kind of opportunity we want this forum to create,” he added.

Highlighting the prospects of Nigeria’s non-oil export sector, the SSG cited figures attributed to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council, indicating that the country’s non-oil exports reached a record $6.1 billion in 2025, representing an increase over the $5.46 billion recorded in 2020.

He also disclosed that export volumes rose to 8.02 million metric tonnes, describing the performance as evidence of the growing contribution of non-oil exports to Nigeria’s economic diversification efforts.

He said Oyo State must position its businesses to benefit from the expanding international market by strengthening its production capacity and improving the quality of its exportable products.

He noted, however, that identifying products with export potential was only the first step, insisting that local businesses must be equipped to meet international standards on quality, packaging, consistency, pricing and delivery.

The SSG also emphasised the need for producers to understand rules of origin, certification procedures and other trade requirements under AfCFTA to enable them to access African markets without unnecessary difficulties.

“Our ambition should be to move from simply producing goods for local consumption to developing competitive businesses capable of serving customers across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Americas,” he said.

Addressing investors and representatives of the private sector, he declared that Oyo State was open for business, urging them to look beyond purchasing locally made products and invest in the production systems, infrastructure and business environment required to make such products globally competitive.

He identified three critical areas for investment, namely production clusters, export infrastructure and human capital development.

On the government’s role, the SSG said the state recognised that the opportunities could not be realised through private investment alone, noting that government must provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said the administration was improving the investment climate through its investment promotion framework and the Oyo State Non-Stop Investment Centre, with a view to simplifying investor engagement, strengthening coordination among government institutions and reducing unnecessary administrative bottlenecks.

He also listed infrastructure development, including the Bada Sakura Road Rehabilitation Project and initiatives around the Badena Dry Ponds, as part of efforts to improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of goods and strengthen the state’s economic competitiveness.

The SSG further disclosed that the government was strengthening support for artisans and small businesses through cooperative structures and enterprise development initiatives, particularly in the areas of business registration, financial services, credit facilities and other forms of enterprise support.

Calling for collective action to reposition the creative industry, he said the state must develop an arts and crafts sector that would not only preserve its cultural identity but also generate employment, attract investment, create wealth and contribute significantly to export earnings.

Illustrating the global potential of Oyo’s indigenous products, he painted a picture of Adire fabrics produced in Ibadan finding ready markets in New York and London, while leather products, wood carvings, sculptures and beadworks became recognised brands in international retail outlets, exhibitions and cultural markets.

He said: “Imagine a future where the next Ashrafi displayed on the fashion runway in Paris proudly carries the label, ‘Made in Iseyin Oyo State, Nigeria’.”

“Imagine Adire produced in Ibadan bought by customers in New York, London and other international markets.“

“Imagine our leather products, wood carvings, sculptures and beadworks becoming recognised brands in international retail outlets, exhibitions and cultural markets.“

“That is not an impossible dream. It is an economic ambition that we can achieve through deliberate investment, improved production capacity, innovation and effective partnerships.”

He consequently invited investors to explore opportunities in Oyo State’s creative industries, while urging diplomatic partners to support market access, trade facilitation and international business connections for local enterprises.

He also charged artisans to embrace innovation, improve production standards and position their businesses to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

The SSG said cultural heritage should be regarded not merely as something to preserve but also as an economic resource capable of generating prosperity for present and future generations.

“Let us work together to ensure that the creativity of our people receives the recognition, investment and commercial value it deserves. From Oyo State to the world, let us turn our heritage into enterprise, our creativity into wealth and our locally made products into globally recognised brands,” he said before declaring the 2026 Oyo State Business Forum officially open.

Speaking on how local entrepreneurs and residents could contribute to the global visibility of Oyo-made products, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Olatunbosun, said the responsibility of promoting indigenous businesses must be shared between the government and the producers themselves.

He urged artisans, business owners and creative entrepreneurs to take ownership of the promotion of their products and services by leveraging digital marketing and e-commerce platforms to reach customers beyond their immediate communities.

According to him, the increasing influence of digital technology has made it possible for businesses operating in local communities to showcase their products to international audiences without necessarily establishing physical outlets abroad.

“It is going to be a joint thing, but you start it from your end. You, as the creator or the owner of the business, must also make sure that you sell yourself, your product, your commodity, and your services to the whole world.

“And the best way you can reach the whole world is through social marketing or e-commerce.”

In his address, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, described the internet as a global marketplace through which entrepreneurs could showcase their products, interact with prospective customers and receive feedback that would help improve their businesses.

He urged producers to package their goods professionally and maximise digital platforms to attract buyers and establish lasting business relationships.

“We have what used to be called the Global Village, but now we have a Global Room. In your room, you can let the whole world know what you are doing and what your product is about. It also provides room for a feedback mechanism.”

“So once you package it very well, your people all over the world will be coming to you to buy, call and ask for your product,” he said.

Olatunbosun further explained that the state government was working to create opportunities for investors to discover the wealth of indigenous products and establish direct relationships with local producers.

He said the initiative was designed to bridge the gap between artisans and potential investors, enabling those with the financial capacity to support production to connect with entrepreneurs who possess the requisite skills and products.

The commissioner also encouraged local businesses to participate in both domestic and international exhibitions, describing such platforms as important opportunities to display their products, attract investors, establish commercial relationships and improve their visibility in competitive markets.

The forum brought together stakeholders from the public and private sectors, entrepreneurs, artisans and development partners to explore investment opportunities, strengthen export capacity and establish business connections capable of taking Oyo State’s indigenous products to international markets.