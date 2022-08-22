Eschew public unrest, Oyetola’s aide advises youths

Osun State focal person on the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Mr. Lukman Abimbola Bello, has advised youths and people of the state to abstain from any act that MAY cause public unrest in the state.

Bello gave the advice in a press statement issued in Osogbo, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday to condemn the attack meted on the convoy of the wife of the state governor, Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola by hoodlums.

Bello, who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oyetola on Social Intervention Programme (SIP) described the attack as uncalled for, adding that security agents in the state should ensure the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the attack.

It will be recalled that Mrs Oyetola’s convoy was attacked by some hoodlums a few days ago while returning to Osogbo from an official engagement.

“People should stay away from anything that can affect the already existing peace in the state, as Governor Oyetola is a man of peace,” Bello added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…