Arnold AJ200 Nobe set to release a new single, new EP

US-based rapper and hip-hop artist, Arnold John Nobe, better known as AJ200, is getting ready to release his first collective body of work next year.

AJ posted the news earlier today in a video on his Instagram story. A description beneath the video read “Welcome to the untitled EP” coming soon.

Arnold who has had a busy year amid the pandemic with several releases under his belt. In July he released his single Afterparty ft Kosta C, which he followed up with ONE TIME ft Lil Yase & Thatboydayday and SWERVIN ft Kosta C on August 29th and 31st respectively.

AJ who is planning to drop a new single “1942” in a couple of weeks, says He is also planning a virtual listening party and performance to give his fans a taste of the forthcoming 5 track EP. The extended play album which is still untitled will be his first-ever EP and is designed to give fans the chance to enjoy his music non stop without pause for 20/25mins.

