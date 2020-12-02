Lagos bye-election: PDP tasks INEC on APC candidate, Abiru

Ahead of Saturday, December 5, 2020, Lagos East Senatorial bye-election, the state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliberately monitor the polling unit, if any, wherein the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, would be voting that day.

PDP made the call, on Wednesday, in a release issued by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, saying doing so would ensure that INEC hastens and help the court in reaching the evidential conclusion that Abiru was or not eligible to contest in the said bye-election, not being a qualified resident nor voter in the Lagos East Senatorial district.

It would be recalled that the PDP had filed a case at the Federal High Court to stop Abiru from contesting on the allegation of him not being eligible for want of valid voter registration.

PDP opined that the highpoint of the bye-elections on Saturday was for the commission to declare publicly whether Abiru was able to vote or whether he had his name on the voter register.

This was just as the party commended and appreciated the decision of five candidates and their political parties who had since thrown their support for PDP candidates in both the senatorial and Kosofe Constituency 2 polls, namely Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi and Mr Ademola Alebiosu respectively.

PDP, however, pledged that its candidates were able and willing to donate all their sitting allowances to their constituents, assuring that they shall tirelessly draw rapid development to the constituencies using well understood legislative channels.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE