Looking at how the killing of 36 Nigerian soldiers by bandits in Niger State occurred, we will discover that the said bandits succeeded because they laid an ambush for the soldiers.

The said attack caught our military personnel unawares and we lost our gallant soldiers. This is barbaric, reprehensible and unacceptable. Up till now, I am still in shock. It is a terrible occurrence that every right-thinking Nigerian should condemn. The questions to be asked the Defence Headquarters are these: who is leaking sensitive military information to bandits? How did bandits get to know that Nigerian soldiers were coming to attack them? I want to believe that there is a Judas in the Nigerian Army who is leaking sensitive information to the bandits. If the Defence Headquarters does not take this seriously, it might be difficult for the Nigerian Army to defeat bandits. For a nation like Nigeria to lose 36 soldiers while going to prevent the citizens of Niger State from being killed by bandits is very unfortunate. We don’t want to lose any soldier again.

My suggestion is this: the Defence Headquarters should purchase some surveillance cameras and deploy in possible hideouts of criminals before moving to attack them. The Nigeria Army should put the hideout of criminals under surveillance before embarking on any attack. May Allah forgive the fallen soldiers and grant them Aljanat Fridaous.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan.

