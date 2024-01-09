The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Major General Sunday Igbinowahia on Tuesday said that troops have been deployed to arrest the attackers in Mchia and Chembe communities in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State where seven people were killed on Sunday.

General Igbinowahia who disclosed this to newsmen in Makurdi vowed that the troops would apprehend the perpetrators of Sunday’s attack on Logo communities.

It will be recalled that some gunmen suspected to be armed herders have invaded Mchia and Chembe communities in Logo LGA where they murdered seven people on Sunday and several others were declared missing.

Chairman of Logo LGA, Rev. Adagbe Jonathan had told newsmen on Monday that seven people were killed while several others were still missing.

According to the chairman, “It’s true that armed herders in collaboration with Jukun militias attacked my people on Sunday at about 9 pm.

“With the help of policemen, we were able to recover five corpses Sunday night while two corpses were recovered this morning (Monday morning). They also shot at a commercial vehicle where two people were injured.

Speaking on the attack, General Igbinowahia said that troops have embarked on a follow-up mission to apprehend those who were behind the incident.

He said, “This is most unfortunate. We are already conducting follow-up operations in the general area. My challenge remains poor dissemination of information.

“I sent out contact numbers for people to call when they notice anything that threatens security, but we hardly receive calls on those numbers.

“Also, we are all stakeholders in this matter. So I still need you guys to help disseminate the OPWS Contact numbers for reporting of security-related issues to the people of the state.

General Igbinowahia appealed to locals in its joint operation area to always supply the command with the necessary information to nip such attacks in the bud.

He stated that the force had made available Emergency Response Numbers to the people of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states, for use, and also encouraged them to call the numbers, in the event of any emergency.

The OPWS boss urged locals within the three states to endeavour to use these Emergency response numbers: 07087871515; 09153401043; 08060332239, to report unusual security issues around them, in the event of any emergency.

He consoled the families of the victims of the Sunday attacks, just as he described the death as “most unfortunate’.

