The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu SAN, met with his Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counterpart, Mr Ola Olukoyede, on Tuesday in a bid to strengthen the working relationship between the two anti-corruption agencies.

The meeting, held at EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, according to a news release signed by ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, demonstrated the commission’s commitment to fighting corruption through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

Ogugua added that the meeting, which had in attendance the chairmen and management staff of the two anti-graft agencies, was aimed at deepening mutual cooperation, synergising efforts for greater impact in Nigeria’s anti-corruption drive, and discussing other areas of collaboration.

In his remarks, Aliyu stated that the visit to the EFCC was a show of commitment to the existing relationship between the two agencies.

He expressed the readiness of the ICPC, under his leadership, to provide the needed support and cooperation in the interest of eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

“It is important for us to work together, and we cannot do this without a good relationship. That’s why I think I need to extend this hand of friendship to the EFCC so that we can effectively partner in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

“I am aware that there’s an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the EFCC and ICPC, and I’m willing and ready to partner whenever there’s any issue of interest in the fight against corruption.

“I’ll be reaching out to my brother and chairman of the EFCC on issues. I think we can partner because there’s no need for us to duplicate responsibilities and waste resources and time.

“I hope with this first meeting, we are going to be meeting regularly to review what we are doing together,” the ICPC chairman was quoted to have said at the meeting.

Responding, EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede concurred with his ICPC counterpart on the issue of collaboration, saying the meeting had also presented an opportunity for the review of the existing MoU between the two agencies.

“We have areas with similar mandates, and with a population of about 250 million people, there’s so much in our hands, and I can tell you that the enormity of the work demands that we work together,” Olukeyede said.

According to him, the political will of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to fight corruption, as demonstrated in recent events, was enough boost for anti-corruption agencies to give their best.

“We believe that with the kind of President that we have, who is willing and ready to do the right thing, as demonstrated in the last 48 hours, it is clear that the President is providing the political will and the leadership for the anti-corruption agencies to work, and I believe that with this, there’s no hiding place for us, and we must ensure that we give our best.

“We are going to give the President the right support, and we believe that the courage will be there to make the right decisions. Nobody is too big to be investigated in this country. Once you are not playing by the rules, we’ll investigate you,” the EFCC boss declared.

The ICPC spokesperson stated that, under the leadership of Dr Aliyu, the anti-graft agency was steadfast in its resolve to fight corruption through enhanced inter-agency collaboration.

