No fewer than about 3,075 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Shiroro local government area of Niger State have so far been registered at two separate camps of Kuta and Bosso. The IDPs comprising of men, women, youth and children have for the last three months been trooping to various camps established by the state government, [...]

No fewer than about 3,075 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Shiroro local government area of Niger State have so far been registered at two separate camps of Kuta and Bosso.

The IDPs comprising of men, women, youth and children have for the last three months been trooping to various camps established by the state government, in collaboration with the Niger State Emergency Management Agency( NSEMA) for the internally displaced persons by Armed Bandits over their safety due to incessant attacks by the hoodlums in their rural communities in the council area.

The Director, social development in Shiroro local government area, Musa Abdullahi Kuta, told journalists at Dr Idris Ibrahim Primary School, Kuta, venue of one of the IDPs camps that at the moment they have registered, 1,033persons who were currently taking refuge at the camp.

ALSO READ: Obesity greatest risk factor for type 2 diabetes irrespective of genetics

According to him, in the last two days, over 200 internally displaced persons have been registered due to increasing number of attacks on daily basis killing many people, maiming several others and abducted scores of others for ransom.

Tribune Online investigation, however, gathered that the IDPs were sharing just a few toilets with total negligence of social distancing order of the state government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Also at the Bosso Primary School centre, a total of 1,930 Internally Displaced Persons( IDPs) from Shiroro local government area have also been registered.

The Desk Officer, in charge of disaster management at the camp Malam Usman Jagaba said they comprised of 157 adults, 237 women, and 184 underaged children respectively

The IDPs, according to him, were from Madalla, Manta, Jiko, Gungi Shani and Gurmana villages among others.

Most of the affected persons interviewed by our reporter, at the camps advocated for provisions of additional toilets facility, deployment of more security personnel in order to bring an end for such incessant attacks by bandits to enable them to return home.

All efforts to contact the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Alhaji Suleiman Chukuba for comments on the plights of the displaced persons were unsuccessful as he was said to be currently resident in Minna, the state capital.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE