Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo, is still without a club five months after leaving Southampton, but as a free agent he does not have to wait for January to find one, and the people around him want that next move to be in England.

The 30-year-old’s Southampton contract expired in the summer.

He had joined the Saints from Rangers in 2022, and spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City, a spell that did not turn into a permanent deal.

Soccernet named him the strongest January proposition among the Super Eagles who could make a January comeback, back in September. Two months on, he is still waiting.

A source close to the player said that another English club is the preferred option, as reported by Afrik-Foot on 9 November.

The same source described Aribo as a good player who has been unlucky and insisted he still has plenty of football left in him. Turkey’s Süper Lig, which has shown interest in him before, is the alternative if nothing comes up in England.

Transfer windows govern deals between clubs. A player with no contract is not transferred from anyone, so leagues such as the Premier League and the EFL allow free agents to be signed outside the windows, provided the club can register them under its squad rules.

That is the one advantage of Aribo’s situation. A club that loses a midfielder to injury in November can sign him this week, without a fee and without waiting for 1 January.

The open door works both ways. Every week without matches makes a club more likely to ask for a trial period or a short deal, and less likely to offer the longer contract a 30-year-old would want.

England makes sense for a player who knows the Championship and the Premier League. But the longer the search runs, the stronger the Turkish option becomes, because clubs there have chased him before and would not need to be convinced of his level.

For Nigeria, the question is simpler. A midfielder with no competitive football is hard for Eric Chelle to justify for the Group L run-in. A club, any club, is the first step back, and the January deadlines facing his compatriots are not his problem: finding a team before then is.