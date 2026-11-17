The leadership crisis rocking the Jigawa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has deepened with the inauguration of a 15-member State Caretaker Committee, barely 48 hours after the party’s stakeholders, under the governorship candidate of the party, Senator Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, passed a vote of confidence in the state chairman and the party’s 27 local government chairmen.

The development has raised fresh questions about the party’s leadership structure in the state, particularly following a stakeholders’ meeting held in Dutse, where party members reaffirmed their support for the existing leadership.

In a statement signed by the Vice-Chairman of the newly inaugurated committee, Barrister Dahiru Shehu Mujaddadi, the committee is chaired by Hon. Ali Tukur Gantsa.

Mujaddadi described the inauguration as a significant step towards strengthening the party’s organisational structure and repositioning it for future political engagements.

He said the inaugural meeting brought members together to deliberate on the affairs of the party, organisational development and strategies for expanding its political influence across the state.

He emphasised the need for unity, discipline, dedication and collective responsibility among members, urging them to work together in the interest of the party.

The committee also stressed the importance of strengthening the ADC’s grassroots presence across the 27 local government areas of Jigawa State and called on members and supporters to remain committed to the party’s ideals.

The 15-member caretaker committee is expected to coordinate party activities, mobilise supporters and oversee the strengthening of the party’s structures during its tenure.

The inaugural meeting also provided an opportunity for members to discuss challenges confronting the party and explore strategies for expanding its membership and political influence.

Mujaddadi further disclosed that the caretaker committee had formally notified security agencies in the state of its inauguration and the development within the party.

The emergence of the committee, coming shortly after the stakeholders’ endorsement of the existing leadership, signals a fresh twist in the internal leadership dispute within the Jigawa ADC.