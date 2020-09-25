During the first few years of the industry, the majority of CBD products were not labeled correctly. As a result, customers did not receive what they paid for. Even today, the industry still suffers from a lack of regulation. Nonetheless, the FDA has finally intervened.

It still hasn’t formally legalized the cannabinoid. However, it knows that the industry is so massive that trying to prohibit CBD for sale actively is a waste of time. As a result, states can regulate and legalize cannabidiol as they see fit.

What the FDA has done is get involved in the mislabeling of CBD products. In July 2020, it sent a report to Congress relating to this issue. The report outlined the testing of approximately 200 hemp products sold online.

Meanwhile, the Administration has also sent a myriad of warning letters to CBD manufacturers. In these documents, the FDA suggests that the recipient violates the law for using false claims on product labels and their company website.

It is illegal for any brand to claim that its CBD products “are intended for use in the diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease.” The FDA targeted companies that claimed their products relieved anxiety, eliminated pain, or provided relief from cold or flu symptoms.

What Information Should a CBD Product Label Contain?

Labeling requirements for CBD products vary from state to state. However, sellers must ensure they follow these FDA regulations:

Do not make false or misleading claims regarding disease prevention or treatment.

Do not violate the Poison Prevention Packaging Act of 1970.

Make sure the information on the label is displayed correctly and easy to read.

Here are some of the most basic requirements, regardless of the state you see CBD for sale in:

Brand Name: This is usually the most prominent feature on a label, and is the name the CBD products are marketed and sold under.

This is usually the most prominent feature on a label, and is the name the CBD products are marketed and sold under. Product Identity: Outlines what your product is or does. It must feature on the Product Display Panel. Some brands suggest their CBD products are natural sleeping aids or dietary supplements. However, most companies state that the item is a CBD oil, tincture, etc., and nothing more.

Outlines what your product is or does. It must feature on the Product Display Panel. Some brands suggest their CBD products are natural sleeping aids or dietary supplements. However, most companies state that the item is a CBD oil, tincture, etc., and nothing more. Warning Statement: This usually includes standard warnings about keeping products out of reach of children etc.

This usually includes standard warnings about keeping products out of reach of children etc. Name and Place of Business: This is a means of customers getting in touch with the seller. This should have a company’s name and address.

This is a means of customers getting in touch with the seller. This should have a company’s name and address. Disclosure of Material Facts: This may include batch codes, manufacturing or expiration dates, and whether it is a CBD isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum product.

This may include batch codes, manufacturing or expiration dates, and whether it is a CBD isolate, full-spectrum, or broad-spectrum product. Declaration of Ingredients: Each CBD product must include a full and detailed list of ingredients. These days, most reputable brands only add MCT oil to their hemp extract in CBD oil, for example.

Each CBD product must include a full and detailed list of ingredients. These days, most reputable brands only add MCT oil to their hemp extract in CBD oil, for example. Net Quantity of Contents: Must include the amount of the product without the container or packaging. It must also outline the amount of CBD in the bottle and per serving.

If you see CBD for sale that doesn’t have all of the above, it should raise a major red flag.

Is Product Mislabeling Rampant in CBD Products?

The answer was ‘yes’ up until recently. A study by Bonn-Miller et al., published in JAMA in November 2017, revealed a disturbing trend. The researchers purchased and analyzed 84 products from 31 companies. It found that approximately 70% of the extracts were mislabeled. 42% contained more CBD than indicated, while 28% had less CBD than outlined on the label. Indeed, only 30% of products contained within 10% of what was claimed.

Perhaps more concerning was that a significant number of the products contained more THC than indicated. Several of them had enough THC to cause an intoxicating effect potentially. Individuals who used such products, and then operated a vehicle, for example, were taking a significant risk unknowingly.

Studies of this nature persuaded the FDA to begin its crackdown. These days, the number of mislabeled CBD products is substantially lower than a few years ago. Indeed, the Bonn-Miller study took place in late 2016.

Those looking to buy CBD for sale can also check out the FDA website. It answers 26 commonly asked questions about hemp and cannabis. How a CBD product is marketed and labeled plays a considerable role in whether the FDA deems it lawful. At present, the FDA doesn’t permit CBD-infused drinks, food, or dietary supplements.

When buying CBD products, it is best to stick with tried and trusted brands like Premium Jane. It is one of the industry’s most respected firms, and is also one of the best performers. Premium Jane ensures that it includes all relevant information on each label. It also doesn’t make health claims and offers third-party lab reports, so you know what is in every bottle.

