FG sympathises with victims of Lagos gas explosion 

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq has expressed deep sadness after a gas tanker exploded in Lagos, injuring over 50 persons and razing several buildings and vehicles.

The minister sympathized with the injured and those who lost their homes to the inferno during the incident which occurred on Thursday at Cele Bus Stop, Iju-Ishaga, Lagos State.

“I am deeply saddened by this tragic incident especially as this is coming just six months after the explosion in Abule Ado in March.

“The Federal Government sympathises with the affected families and persons and has directed the immediate despatch of rescue operations by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with combined assistance from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA to evacuate the injured to hospitals and provide immediate relief for displaced persons.

“Our prayers are with the government and the good people of Lagos state at this time of grief,” Farouq said.

Meanwhile the Director-General of LASEMA, Mr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has confirmed the incident.

He said victims trapped in the explosion have been evacuated while the injured have been taken to the hospital for immediate attention as rescue workers fought to put out the inferno.

Some of the buildings affected by the explosion include the Muslak Gas Plant and an events centre.

