Are you unemployed and bored? Try these things out

Are you currently seeking a job? Are you bored? Are you still waiting for feedback from the companies you applied to for jobs? You are probably worn out already.

While you wait, there are amazing things you can try out to be resourceful with your time and still add great value to yourself.

There is a saying that goes, “an idle hand is the devil’s workshop.” Seeking and applying for jobs can be so frustrating especially when the feedback from the organisation is taking longer than you expect.

However, there are great things to do with your time while you are waiting for the positive feedback. While you wait, here are a number of things to do to add great value to yourself.

1. Learn more skills online

Technology has made life so easy that learning isn’t so stressful and tasking. A lot of skills can be acquired even in the comfort of your home. All you need is a phone and adequate data. You can also learn new soft skills such as graphics design, coding, web design, and other skills that would be of great use depending on your interest.

2. Enroll for online courses

Online websites like Cousera, Udemy and all other educational platforms offer lots of courses, free at times. You can acquire more knowledge through these platforms, depending on your area of expertise.

3. Volunteering

Rendering free services would also get you engaged all through your waiting period. Volunteering at a non-profit organization can be of great help to society. You can also offer to assist a company or an organisation related to your field. This would also build your Curriculum Vitae (CV) and can as well open doors of opportunities sooner than you expect.

4. Sell yourself online

Creating an awareness of what you can do helps you engage yourself while waiting. Great platforms like LinkedIn can be of great use to connect with people who might need your services. Opportunities might roll in via this and cause you to get jobs faster than you can imagine.

5. Learn new language

While waiting, you have all the time in the world to learn new things. Learning a second or third language would be of great benefit to you. It would open doors of great job opportunities for you. Adding a new language to your resume makes you highly marketable in your search for jobs.





6. Study and read more books

There is a popular saying that “readers are leaders.” One of the ways to be resourceful with your time is to study and read books related to your interests or field. Reading would widen your horizon and also add value to you.

Fictional books can also be of great help while you await opportunities.

7. Further your education

Unemployment might be an opportunity for you to study new courses or consider a change of career. If you don’t have a degree, you can as well embark on a four year course. You can pursue other professional courses if you have a bachelor’s degree.

Unemployment should not be a reason to give in to depression or loneliness.

