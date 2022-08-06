How to build a strong social media presence as a content creator

Building a stable social media platform or presence as a content creator requires great effort. Over the years, social media has been a great tool to reach out to people both far and near.

It has enhanced the sharing of interests, ideas, thoughts and information virtually. Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, Telegram, YouTube, and more have become a base for interactions and relationships.

Content creation entails coming up with creative ideas and original content in diverse ways. The goal of social media content creators is to create social media engagement while maintaining a brand’s strategy and focus.

However, it takes extra effort to build a great social media presence as a content creator, depending on the purpose of your existence on social media platforms.

Are you a content creator? Do you really want to build a strong social media presence? Do you want to reach out to a lot of people and be known? Then this article will help and guide you on how to build a stable social media presence.

1. Give value through your content

Giving great value should be the goal of every content creator. To give value means creating content that is desirable and of great importance.

People tend to be attracted to posts that add to their knowledge and skills, in particular. This is one of the best ways to draw traffic to yourself as a social media content creator. Giving value entails giving people realistic reasons to follow you.

2. Set SMART goals for your content

While giving out content on your social media platform, you must have a well-defined goal to achieve. These goals must be SMART. Your goals must be Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Realistic or Relevant and Time bound.

Setting these goals would guide you on why, how, when and what content to create to create traffic on your social media platforms.

3. Be consistent

Consistency is a vital key to building a great social media network. It is the practice of always delivering content in line with what you represent as a content creator. This would register in people’s minds.

It makes your name pop out in their brain when there is a need for content related to yours. It builds trust and strengthens your reputation.





4. Provide solutions to problems

People only identify with solution providers. Every content creator that provides solutions to problems attracts more followers.

Think about the possible problems your followers are likely to have and provide a solution for them through your content. This will help you build a great social media presence.

5. Engage your audience regularly

Involving your audience or followers through contests, multiple choice questions creates great engagement and helps you build a strong social media presence.

Getting feedback is also a way to get your audience engaged. Asking for comments as regards your YouTube videos or reviews on your articles involves your audience.

6. Have a niche

This means having a targeted area where you function accurately. This helps your audience see themselves in your content and also creates an instant connection.

7. Seek for relationships, not followers

Buying followers might be detrimental to the growth of your social media network. Communicate constantly with your followers.

Reply tweets, comments, and reposts on your stories. This helps build a bond with your social media family.

8. Step into trending stories, hashtags and memes.

Use popular hashtags. Use viral memes related to your contents. Participate in trending stories.

