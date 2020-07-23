Are you a good teacher?

Every day, teachers create leaders. These creations would, one day, find themselves leading in medicine, education, government, finance and investment, the legal world or the sciences. Teachers are sculptors who mould many ‘futures’, gods who breathe hope and life into vacuums, and artists who design clean slates. They are constructors who build from the foundation to the roof. While some design debilitated buildings, others build great ones worthy to be used as models.

The villainous ones are the best amongst them. In the learners’ context, the real bad teachers are the best. But they are the best in only one thing.

Teachers are the spine of national development. National development, according to a United Nations Decade Report, “is growth plus change. Change in turn is social and cultural as well as economic and qualitative as well as quantitative”. It could be described in social, cultural, economic, political, technological, and educational terms.

The people who make decisions to pilot national development in these areas of life have, at one point in their lives, been educated in formal or informal situations to do so. They are reflections of their teachers’ actions and actions, they say, speak louder than voice. Indeed, the slogan “no teacher, no nation” is true; nevertheless, the teacher should not be thought of in terms of school but in the light of education which could be formal or informal.

More often than not, learners resent their ‘strict’ teachers. To them, they are the bad ones. These teachers reprove them, give too many practical assessments, leave no room for mediocrity, talk too much about life, and are overzealous.

They are not good. Why would they make you learn outside the classroom? Why would they do this? Why would they do that? However in the future, when these learners find themselves successful in different areas of life and reflect, they would cherish those difficult and challenging moments that shaped their lives for good.

What kind of teacher are you? You are not just building leaders; you are building the nation. It takes more than words in the classroom to do that; it takes the right inspiration and actions.

Adebayo, Qudus Ayinde,

ayindequdusblog@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria…teachers Read Full Story

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election…teachers Read Full Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction…teachers Read Full Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has again condemned in strong terms the latest assault of an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff, by the head of the Directorate of State Security ( DSS), Mr Safiyanu Abba, for carrying out his assigned duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja… Read Full Story

The political supremacy war within the ranks and files of the All Progressive Congress (APC) took a new turn on Tuesday, as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige and chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Abiodun Faleke threw caution to the…teachers Read Full Story