On continuous closure of schools

Some countries developed today as a result of the administrators’ making careful and effective preferences. Setting a country’s priorities right should be the sole aim of every government. The decision making organ must always hit the ground running in order to move a country forward.

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has held many nations of the world to a standstill and has also adjusted the way of life. However, some states have been able to manage this virus and curb its effect on the people thereby totally or partially lifting the lockdown. This is boiled down to making the right decisions.

The Nigerian government has reopened some institutions. Unfortunately, the education sector was left out of the picture and the pupils and students were told to keep on with the waiting until further notice. This has shown failure on the part of government towards education in this nation. Had it been there has been adequate attention to education; providing needed facilities, there will not be much concern about reopening of schools being unsafe and Nigeria would as well join the forward going countries to reopen schools.

If markets can be reopened with given guidelines and electoral processes can be held in some part of the country, then there should be no reason why schools cannot be on such precautionary guidelines as well as to see the students go on with their academics while maintaining safety directions.

Education ought to be one of those sectors given utmost concern as they say the future of a country lies on the educated youths. I doubt if this is actually the case in my country. The side effect of keeping students out of school will be so immense when it starts to pan out; unwanted pregnancies, cultism, lose of the job by the private school teachers and even cause an economic crisis. This will also disrupt the academic calendar and it greatly affects the students’ academic year.

I will suggest to the government that since we cannot pause our existence due to the virus, the government must give necessary support to the institution, spell out safety guidelines and ensure the guidelines are duly followed. Education remains the pillar of every country therefore our government must ensure that the pillar stands by making education sectors its priority.

Rabiu Adeyika Mohammed,

Kano.

