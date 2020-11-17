APP members defect to PDP in Ebonyi

State Working Committee and registered members of the Action Peoples Party (APP) have collapsed the party’s structure with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State.

The former chairman of APP, Engr Joshua Elekwachi made this known during a press conference held in Abakaliki.

He said that the National Working Committee (SWC), all local government and ward executives of the party including members and supporters were involved.

Elekwachi stated that the decision of the party was to join forces with the PDP ahead of 2023 elections.

Elekwachi said the defection was “borne out of the fact that the party is unarguably the only political party that truly resonates with the masses, not only in Ebonyi State but also across the country.

“We are joining PDP to team up and work with the good people of Ebonyi State to retrieve the state from the hands of a very few mercantilist politicians who have personalised governance and impoverished the people of the state for years now.”

The former chairman of the Forum of APP chairmen in the 36 states and FCT, Abuja, berated the APC-led Federal Government for being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians.

“So we are moving to PDP together with all the members of the State Working Committee, SWC, of APP, all local government and ward executives and over 20,000 registered members of the party in the state.

“Therefore, today, being Tuesday, 17 November 2020, the entire APP structure in Ebonyi State is hereby collapsed into the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,” he said.

