ICT firm to train 2,000 Ekiti youths in digital marketing, software development

As part of the ways to boost digital economy in Ekiti State, an Information Technology Company (ICT), Teqporte Cloud, has begun the process for the training of 2,000 youths in website design and software development in the state.

The firm added that exposing youth to multi-server ICT innovation and opportunities will help in the development of small and medium scale businesses in Ekiti.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olaitan Akinniranye, said the company has invented multi-web hosting platforms that sustain servers for better functionality, in spite of the poor power supply in the Nigerian society.

Akinniranye said the company offers services in the areas of Web Design and Development, Mobile App Development, Software Development, Search Engine Optimisation and Digital Marketing.

He said: “Teqporte cloud is a web hosting, cloud partner and IT service company for small, medium and large-sized businesses. We are veterans in modern hosting technologies and offer a portfolio of solutions.

“We are the first auto-scaling multi-server platform in Nigeria, that uses the latest hosting multi-server technology to deliver quality web hosting services with 100% uptime to customers.

“We make use of the ever-impressive and reliable multi-server web hosting technologies. With our full autoscaling cloud hosting, websites hosted with us have full access to our powerful multi-server platform resources.

“With our hosting being entirely on the cloud, we have countered all the problems posed by the Nigeria factor-like epileptic power supply. At the same time, we have been able to add new things to help improve the industry.

“We believe that bringing the digital economy to Ekiti, a highly educated environment with vast human resources will be of benefit and our target is to train 2,000 Ekiti youth in two years.”

Akinrinnaye said the Company’s vision is to be a fulcrum of a borderless world, creating opportunities in businesses and services for individuals, countries and organisations via more viable technology integration.

“We appeal to the government to partner with us, because Governor Kayode Fayemi has been able to demonstrate that he has an interest in the growth of the digital economy in Ekiti. We are going to delve deeply into the areas of training and mentoring of the trainees.

“We believe that technology development is ripe for Ekiti and if the state embraces this, it will no longer be a civil service state or economy,” he said.

The CEO appealed to the government to harness the potentials of the ICT fraudsters fondly called “Yahoo Boys” through rigorous sensitisation and engagements.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

