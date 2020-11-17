Eight early travellers kidnapped at Emu, Edo State

Eight travellers who embarked on an early morning journey on Tuesday were kidnapped between Okhuessan and Emu in Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The travellers were said to have been kidnapped at about 6.30 am when the Toyota Hiace commercial bus in which they were travelling was stopped by the kidnappers who also dispossessed them of their valuables.

The kidnappers were said to have emerged from a nearby bush within the area and took the red coloured bus driven by one Osimen to a corner before robbing all the occupants.

It was gathered that the kidnappers let go of all the male passengers in the bus and three aged women while the remaining eight female passengers were taken into custody by the kidnappers.

When contacted, Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor, said that he was not aware of the incident.

