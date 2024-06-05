Ekiti State Commissioner for Youth Development, Gold Adesola Adedayo, has described the ongoing electronic membership registration being undertaken by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress as a game-changer that will boost the support base of the party.

Adedayo said the political move spearheaded by the Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led NWC would serve as a veritable platform to gauge the strength of the party through membership data capturing and craving for more to win all the future elections.

The Ekiti Youth Commissioner made the statement, on Wednesday, as one of the members of the Ekiti delegation at the APC Electronic Membership Registration Train The Trainer Workshop, held at Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Continental Hotel.

The Ekiti delegates at the political event were: Commissioner for Youth, Hon Adesola Gold Adedayo, representing Ekiti North, Commissioner for Special Duties, Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi (South) and Hon. Olabode Adetunji, Technical Advisor Local Government Affairs(Central).

The training workshop was declared open by the APC National Chairman, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, GCON.

Commenting on the programme, Adedayo showered accolades on His Excellency, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and the APC Acting Chairman, Sola Elesin, for according him the opportunity to attend such a politically beneficial exploit targeted at fortifying the party’s acceptability.

With the electronic data capturing, Adedayo believed that the party will be able to plan ahead of 2027 general elections through aggressive membership mobilisation, besides winning the staggering polls in Edo State, while still firmly retaining Ekiti and Ondo States under its stronghold.

He said, “Membership registration is very essential for the survival of any party, particularly in a politically sophisticated environment like Nigeria.

“Data is very essential in the survival of any political party, likewise a country. It helps in proper planning and what the APC was doing should be considered very relevant to the future of APC as a ruling party.

“The operation of the NWC under His Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje and his team has been excellent.

“This registration will ease the task of winning the coming poll in Edo State, while also replicating the same feat in Ondo and Ekiti.”

Adedayo added that the deft action further bolstered the widespread impression that APC has become a pacesetter in the country’s political history.

