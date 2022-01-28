APC zoning: Buhari’ll give us guidance ― Gov Abiodun

As the All Progressive Congress (APC) heads into its national convention in February, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has expressed the hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide the guidance to help the ruling party to achieve equity and justice in its zoning formula.

The governor, who led a strong delegation of some of the state leaders on a thank you visit to the president at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday, said Buhari will continue to provide the direction to move the party forward.

Fielding questions for corespondents, he said he was not in the position to advise the APC on zoning as a governor, noting however that the party is working on the formula, which he said, will be made known after the National Executive Council (NEC) approves.

According to him, it is after the NEC approval that “we’ll know where the president will come from.”

Abiodun said the delegation was in the villa to thank the president for his recent visit to the state to commission a number of projects.

With him were former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba; Chairman of the Council of Obas, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; former deputy governor, Alhaja Salimot Badru, and a foremost industrialist, Chief Sulaiman Adegunwa.

More to come…

