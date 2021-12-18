APC Youth-Student Council backs Buni over party’s convention

The Youth and Student Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed the group’s support for the current leadership of the party headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni, assuring of the party’s ability to conduct a free and acceptable National Convention slated for February 2022, in preparation to the forthcoming General Elections.

National Deputy Director, South-West Youth and Student Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, gave this assurance at a press briefing in Lagos, even as he disclosed that the council had concluded plans to inaugurate its South-West Zone executives, charging all the nominees to work assiduously for the progress of the party.

He said they should do this by ensuring active participation of the youth and students in their region on the agenda of the party.

“All party stakeholders and members should ignore the beer-parlour assertion on Mai Mala Buni’s leadership of the party. We have absolute confidence in the party’s ability to conduct a free and acceptable National Convention being slated for February 2022 in preparation to the forthcoming General elections,” he said.

Bamigbade, while calling on the youth to shun any form of violence, pointed out that the scheduled inauguration would hold in Oyo State.

The party chieftain, while urging all the Council executives to always align themselves within the party constitution and manifestoes, equally urged all stakeholders and party stalwarts to be in attendance to chart a new course for the youth and students participation in politics.

