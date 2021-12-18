Customs intercept container-load of guns, ammunition at Lagos port

The Tin-Can Customs Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Saturday said it’s officers intercepted a container suspected to contain firearms and ammunition.

As at the time of filing in this report, the Spokesman of the Command, Uche Ejesieme said details are still sketchy as physical examination of the said container is still ongoing.

“I wish to confirm that a container suspected to be laden with arms and possibly ammunition was intercepted yesterday, Friday at one of our terminals, Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT).

“Following this development, the command intimated the terminal operators and requested that the suspected container be transferred to our enforcement unit for 100% examination.

“This suffices that the information is still sketchy but we do hope that comprehensive information would be availed after the 100% examination, following which we will communicate officially to the Customs management as well as our zonal coordinator in line with Service protocol.

“We therefore urge our media friends to be patient while we try to unravel critical information that will guide your report.”

Details later …

