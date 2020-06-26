APC writes INEC over new caretaker committee, Ondo primary

Newly constituted Extra Ordinary Convention/ Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has written the Independent National Electoral Commission informing her of the party’s 13 man caretaker committee empowered by the National Executive Committee of the party to run the affairs of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The new caretaker committee also in a jointly signed letter wrote the commission to intimate her of the plan to conduct Ondo state guber primaries for the party on July 20th, 2020.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and Sen John Akpan Udoedehe are respectively, the Chairman and Secretary of the Caretaker/Extra-ordinary convention committee.

The letter reads in part: “I wish to please inform your Commission that, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party at its 8th resumed meeting on Thursday, 25th June 2020 approved the immediate dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).

“The National Executive Committee also constituted a National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee,” the letter said.

On the conduct of governorship primary election in Ondo state, the party asked the electoral empire to “kindly arrange the monitoring of the exercise accordingly.”

