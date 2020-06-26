[OPINION] Reviving local industries: The AbdulRazaq concept

One of the objectives of the Kwara State government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is to maximise the state’s resources – both human and material. This objective is at the core of many initiatives of the government since it came into office. To transform the socio-economic landscape of the state, reduce poverty and provide employment opportunities, the administration has engaged local contractors to carry out many of its projects.

The recent involvement of the Nigerian Tailoring Union (NTU), Kwara State chapter, in the production of face masks is one of the highlights of this objective.

The government had commissioned the production of about 500, 000 face masks for the use of Kwara residents as part of the measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This project not only allowed many citizens to have access to the masks for free, but it also created a window of economic opportunities for the artisans involved.

President of the NTU Kwara chapter, Alh AbdulAziz Isiaka, commended the foresight of the governor for involving the Union in this project which has empowered many of its members. He also noted that it was the first time that the government will acknowledge the Union while conveying his gratitude to the government on behalf of his members.

The state is notably becoming a construction site with ongoing projects across its 16 local governments in what has been described as an infrastructural renaissance by the administration. Apart from sourcing most of the materials for the projects locally, the administration engaged local artisans in host communities to play critical roles in the actualisation of these projects which cut across various sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, etc.

This promotion of local content is certain to boost the state’s economy, create more jobs, increase IGR, and allow citizens to play active roles in the development of the state. In just over 365 days, the impact of the administration has been felt across all sectors in its bid to reposition the state after years of underdevelopment.

As the administration continues to work towards fulfilling its campaign promises, it is leaving no stone untouched. This new breath of life has been acknowledged by Kwarans and they are optimistic about the future as the early signs show that the administration has a vision of taking the state to a greater level in all ramifications.

Fafoluyi Olayinka is the Special Assistant on New Media to the Kwara State Governor

