The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its campaign for the Nov. 11 Kogi Governorship Election as a mark of respect for Ms Khadijat Yahaya, a member of the party who died after an attack by suspected thugs.

Mr. Kingsley Fanwo, the spokesperson for the state Campaign Council, stated this in a statement in Lokoja.

Khadijat allegedly lost her life after a clash between supporters of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and those of the APC in Kotonkarfe on Sept. 29.

Meanwhile, the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo, visited the family of the deceased in Kotonkarfe on Tuesday to sympathise with them over her demise.

Ododo expressed shock at her demise and prayed to God for the repose of her soul. Responding, Malam Saliu Akawu thanked Ododo for the visit.

Akawu said the conduct of Ododo showed that he was a compassionate leader who would always identify with his people.

He said that Khadijat was a very peace-loving person whose life was cut short by evil men.

Ododo also visited the Palace of the Ohimege of Kotonkarfe, Alhaji Abdulrazak Koto, where he expressed sadness over the death of Khadijat.

He described her as a woman of peace who was desirous of seeing development in Kotonkarfe and promised to ensure justice for the deceased family.

