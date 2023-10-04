The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has alerted the public to the possibility of deterioration in visibility in some northern states as a result of dust haze propagated into the country from the source region.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr. Muntari Ibrahim, NiMET’s General Manager of Public Affairs, on Wednesday in Abuja.

NiMet said stations in the source region from Chad (Faya-Largeau, Bol-Berim, Mongo, Abeche, and Ndjamena) have been reporting horizontal visibility between other sources from Niger that share borders with northern Nigeria.

“Diffa, Maine-Soroa, Goure, Bila, Maradi, Zinder, and Birni-Konni have been reporting dust haze in poor visibility between 1000m and 3000 m for the last 24 hours.

“Due to strong winds, the dust in suspension is expected to propagate to some states in the northern part of the country, which will further reduce horizontal visibility.

“There are prospects of dust haze (in moderate to poor horizontal visibility) over the northern parts of the country, especially over Katsina, Kano, Nguru, Jigawa Potiskum, and Maiduguri, in the next 24 hours”, the statement said.

NiMet advised members of the public to take necessary precautions due to dust particles presently suspended in the atmosphere.

The agency advised individuals with respiratory ailments to protect themselves as the current weather condition is not good for their health.

“Airline operators are also advised to avail themselves of weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“NiMet will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates when necessary,” it said.

