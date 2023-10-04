The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria will not compromise on the durability of road shoulders across the country.

He emphasised that road shoulders must be constructed with concrete instead of asphalt.

Umahi emphasised that Nigerians would receive better value for their money if all roads were constructed using concrete technology.

He mentioned that while it’s not mandatory for all ongoing projects to switch to concrete pavement, the Ministry under his watch would not accept road shoulders with surface dressing.

This statement was made in a release signed by the Director (Information), Press & Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Works, Lere-Adams Blessing.

Umahi reiterated that roads with concrete pavement last longer than those with asphalt.

“Nobody is insisting that all ongoing jobs will be on concrete, but anyone who chooses to continue with asphalt can do so under the following conditions: no shoulder on surface dressing, alternative design on shoulder; all asphalt pavement roads must have concrete shoulders,” the Minister stated.

Umahi further pointed out some challenges that contractors must overcome as they proceed with their work.

He noted that some contractors are still using outdated and old machinery, and the number of machines on site is often less than 50% of the needed machines to carry out the project, including personnel.

He urged them to upgrade their machinery to deliver on projects with both quality and speed.

He stressed that there are numerous advantages to using concrete to construct roads, including longevity compared to asphalt roads and reducing the need for frequent repairs and maintenance.





Concrete is stronger and can withstand heavy traffic loads, requiring less maintenance.

During the meeting, the Minister encouraged the directors in the ministry to share suggestions and logical arguments with him.

He reiterated that the mission of the administration was to improve the road infrastructure across the nation for the benefit of all.

“I am appealing to our consciences to see ourselves as people going in the same direction and pursuing the same agenda for the betterment of all.

Everyone, whether in the field or in the office, is working towards the same goal. The services in the office are complementary to the services on the site,” Umahi pleaded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…