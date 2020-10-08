APC states to give priority to six months maternity leave

States under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have resolved to give priority to implementation of 180 days (six months) maternity leave for women.

It formed part of the resolutions reached at the end of a virtual meeting of Secretaries to Governments of APC States held on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting with the theme, ‘Developing Common Policy Initiatives on Maternal & Child Nutrition Promotion in APC States, ’ was declared open by the Plateau State governor and co-chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong.

The Secretaries to Governments of APC States noted that in view of the importance of exclusive breastfeeding to the growth and general health of a child, “states should encourage and support women to practice six months exclusive breastfeeding for children from birth.”

They also resolved to initiate a special communication strategy to raise public awareness on malnutrition and its consequences.

The meeting “observed that there is no institutional framework for the implementation of programmes on food and nutrition in some states and therefore resolved that APC controlled states should set up state committee on food and nutrition to relate with all FG programmes on food and nutrition and coordinate PGF’s implementation framework on child nutrition in APC controlled state.

Other resolutions in the communique signed by Alhaji Adamu Fanini and Profesdor Danladi Atu, SGS Jigawa and Plareau State, respectively read in part: “The meeting equally encouraged each APC controlled states to continually give status report on what currently obtains in their state with a view to creating a template that reflects the current status of each APC state on child nutrition and each SGS should nominate the focal person for their state to relate with the PGF Secretariat on the implementation.

“The meeting finally adopts the PGF Secretariat proposal for follow up meetings with Commissioners of Health, Education and Agriculture of APC controlled states in order to develop sectoral work plans for the implementation of the approved framework on Promoting Child Nutrition in APC States, Challenges and Opportunity for Action.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: We’II Deal With Those Planning To Disrupt Ondo Election ― Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Leye Oyebade has sounded a note of warning to political thugs planning to disrupt the peace of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying the police would deal with anyone or group of people found culpable.

TRENDING: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.