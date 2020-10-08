Rivers Police rescues kidnapped female lawyer, British High Commission staff

The Rivers State command of Police has rescued a female lawyer, Barr. Paulette Bisola Ajayi, who was kidnapped last Sunday at her residence at Rumukwurishi in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The young lawyer was rescued by operatives of the Rivers State Anti-Kidnapping Unit alongside another victim, Paul Nyulaku of British High Commission, Abuja who was kidnapped at NTA Road, Mgbuoba same day as Miss Ajayi.

In a press briefing on Thursday, the Rivers State commissioner of police, Mr Joseph G. Mukan, said the female lawyer, Barr Paulette Bisola Ajayi was rescued Wednesday night, October 7, 2020, in a forest in Etche.

He added that one suspect was arrested in connection with the crime while one was wounded during the gun battle.

Rivers CP Mukan said: “Operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit in a String Operation last night October 7, 2010, at about 9:30 pm, stormed the forest at Okomokoin Etche Local Government Area where Barr (Miss) Paulette Bisola Ajayi who was abducted on October 4, 2020, at her residence in Rumuokwurisi was rescued.

“She was freed along with one Paul Nyulaku of British High Commission, Abuja. He was kidnapped on October 4, 2020, at NTA Road, Mgbuoba.

“In the wake of the operation, one of the kidnappers, Chinedu Chugbu aged 39 who was keeping watch over them was arrested while one other was wounded in the exchange of gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead while others escaped into the bush with gunshot wounds.

“Their camp was immediately destroyed. Exhibits recovered from them include one AK47 rifle, a fully loaded magazine and one hundred (100) rounds of live ammunition. Efforts are on to arrest other members of the gang.”

The CP further advised that: “The public particularly residents of Etche and Eberi-Omuma LGAs are hereby enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report anybody with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station.”

