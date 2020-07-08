APC stalwart arrested for defiling two minors in Nasarawa

The Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) of Obi Ward, in Obi LGA of Nasarawa State, Christopher Ogah, has been arrested for allegedly defiling two girls in his house in Obi.

Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Mohammad Oyimoga Oyigye, who confirmed the incident to newsmen said that he saved the suspect from being lynched by the angry youth and handed him over to the Police and he has been transferred to Lafia to forestall peace in the area.

A witness, Oyikobi Ambassador, said that the girls are aged 12 and 13 years respectively.

Another source, who preferred anonymity, said that the suspect lured the girls when they entered his house to fetch water.

He said that there are rumours that it was not the first time that he was arrested for rape.

In his reaction, Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bola Longe said, ” I have directed that the case be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) in Lafia for a discreet investigation after which the suspect will be charged to court.

“The Police under my watch want to warn would-be Rapist to have a rethink or face the wrath of the Law.

” I am assuring the public of the Police command’s commitment to arrest and prosecute anyone found wanting no matter how highly placed,” he said.

