Newly re-elected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, paid an appreciation visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Friday, saying afterwards that he will lose his integrity if he returns to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following his disqualification from the party’s gubernatorial primaries.

Responding to questions from State House correspondents after the meeting with President Buhari, he affirmed that leaving the PDP for the APC goes against Buhari’s gospel of integrity.

He also said he will not attempt to replace former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the new godfather of Edo politics, saying that if he does, “I should be dealt with accordingly.”

