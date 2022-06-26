APC presidential running mate: I am not desperate for any elevation in life ― Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has dismissed the allegation that he has abandoned governance to pursue the ambition of being a running mate to All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying he is not desperate for any elevation in life.

This was contained in a rejoinder captioned: “Re: How Governor Lalong abandoned Plateau for Lagos lobbying for Tinubu’s running mate” signed by the governor’s Director of Press Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham.

It would be recalled that the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr John Akans, has accused the governor of abdication of governance for the ambition of running mate.

The Director of Press Affairs said it is not a coincidence or matter of lobby that the governor’s name keeps resonating adding that the governor fit the post and is ably qualified in his own right.

“Lalong has never campaigned for the said position and is not desperate for any elevation in life. His destiny has been driven by God throughout his life and he continuously looks up to his creator for the next step. Those who are in the contest for VP should please make effort and leave him alone.

“Lalong was not born with any position and will never tarnish anyone’s image to get one. Even if he does not occupy any office again, he is a fulfilled man. His political pedigree is towering above many who are losing sleep over him because God has blessed him enormously.

” He served as Speaker 7 years; Governor 7 years; Chairman Northern Governors Forum 4years; Chairman, Conference of Speakers 4 years; Conference of Former Speakers till date. As of today, he is the APC Senatorial Candidate for Plateau South Senatorial District in the forthcoming general elections.





“If God says he will be the next Vice President Nigeria, nobody can stop it. It is up to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the APC family to decide. Lalong together with his colleagues have done their part in insisting that power goes to the South.

“Let everyone remember that it is God who gives power to whomsoever he pleases. No amount of paid propaganda can change anything,” he said.