CCTV: Cleric urges Ondo Govt to lead by example

Following the Executive Order by Ondo state government on compulsory installation and use of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) devices in all public and private institutions in the state, the state government has been urged to

exhibit exemplary leadership.

The Primate and founder of Success Gate Cherubim and Seraphim, Akure, Primate (Dr.) Ade Ademisokun-Turton, who made this call on Sunday said the implementation of the Executive Order should start from the state government.

Ademisokun-Turton who described the order as laudable, expressed scepticism in the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

He noted that if the state government installed the devices in all public schools in the state, the goals of the executive order would be defeated if there’s no power to make the video surveillance devices function.

He however, advised that open markets, public schools, particularly from nursery to higher institutions of learning, which are usually crowded, should be monitored through CCTV devices.

He said, “The Executive Order promulgated by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, making it compulsory for every church, mosque, school and hospital to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) devices is a laudable one.

"The governor should ensure that the devices are installed in all public schools, particularly nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions as well as open markets and other places where people are crowded.





“But as good as the order is, the major challenge that both individuals, organizations and government would face is the inconsistent power supply and non-connection of most public schools to source of power supply.

“It is also important I mention this, most of the churches and other religious worship centres are just beginners which cannot afford these devices. Government may look at the modality through which such centres could be assisted.

“In our church here, we don’t have problem with the order, but government should also check the tendency of unscrupulous persons importing fake products into the state to fleece unsuspecting buyers.”