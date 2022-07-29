APC Presidential candidate not a religious bigot ― Hon Suleiman

Director General, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), Hon Aminu Suleiman has stated that the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a religious bigot as insinuated by his political opponents

Suleiman who stated this to newsmen after the inauguration of the Executives of TSO, Plateau State chapter in Jos said the presidential candidate is a detribalized Nigerian who abhors injustice or discrimination under any guise.

According to him, voting for Tinubu in 2023 will promote harmony, peace, religious tolerance and development adding that his family is a good reference point when it comes to tolerance.

“We are confident that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2023 election across the board as a result of his pedigrees and acceptance. The youths are solidly behind him,” he said.

Suleiman further stated that the TSO was designed to mobilize the electorate for Tinubu, adding that the Plateau State chapter’s efforts have taken the message of the organisation house to house across the state.

He urged them to take the inauguration ceremony as a formal way of spurring them to do more for Tinubu in the 2023 election.

In his acceptance speech Plateau State Coordinator, Tinubu Support Organisation Hon Danjuma Nengak Istifanus said Tinubu being the founding father of APC has what it takes to lead the country to a prosperous future.

According to him, the Tinubu /Shetima joint ticket is the ticket to beat given the track records and antecedents of the personalities involved who creditably served as governors in their respective states.