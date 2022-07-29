FSAN tasks Kebbi govt on large-scale farming for job creation

As fish shortage persists due to insecurity and drying up of rivers across the country, the Kebbi State Chairman of the fish sellers Association of Nigeria (FSAN), Alhaji Umar Bakatara Gwadangaji has called on the State Government to borrow a leaf from the Niger State.

According to him Kaiji a town under the Niger State government is now the largest supplier of fresh fish across Northern states and beyond since they engaged in fish farming to bridge the gap of short supply due to insecurity and low water levels.

He added that millions of Niger state citizens are employed through the massive fish farming bringing huge revenue to the state.

“I want to admonish governor Bagudu to learn from Niger state by engaging in large-scale fish farming, he will be surprised how millions will be accruing into the state revenue purse and jobs that the venture will create”.

In another development, he urged his 25000 members across the state to register and obtain Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them to vote for good candidates.

