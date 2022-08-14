APC, PDP taunt Nigerian youth

Yoruba have a way of provoking extreme reactions. It is a simple expression of “o to be” (I dare you). If they want the situation to be one of “yam pepper scatter, scatter (total chaos), the aggravated version; “won o bi e da” (you are a bastard), would be employed. In street parlance, it is “you no fit” or, “your papa no born you well”. All versions are lethal form of today’s Truth or Dare, a disturbing pastime that strangely began as a Christmas game in 1712.

I personally don’t like daring angry people, even when they appear bluffing. A scar on my right foot is a mnemonic of sort. It was the first day of a new term in secondary school and students were asked to cut the overgrown grass around the premises. Portions were apportioned. We were rounding off, deep noon, when ekwensu, the spirit of confusion, struck. Two classmates got into a silly argument, then the one closer to me dared his opponent in Ijesa dialect, “e se baba re lo bi o, ki o ba be mi lese” (you aren’t the son of your father if you don’t carry out your threat to slash my leg). Without delay, his battler proved he was omo oko (a true-born) and aimed for his foot. The intended slash missed the target and the flung machete landed on my bare right foot since we had yanked sandals. Blood spurted. The two battlers yelled in terror. I yelled in pain.

Teachers were called and I had to be moved somewhere for treatment. Luckily, it wasn’t a deep cut, but I nursed it for a while, though it also got me enough attention at home and school for the usual special treat for the sick. There were numerous “pele” (it’s well), wherever I turned. Somehow, a bad situation can deliver benefits, but I learnt the hard way, even when not directly involved, that telling people to do their worse could get you the worst of pains.

Since the “victories” of endSars, Nigerian youth have been energised in their avowed commitment to bring about change in the dynamics that govern leadership in the country. That October, two years ago, they came into their truth and spoke it into a din. The rest of the world heard them, loud and clear. Records showed that the hashtag generated about 28 million tweets on Twitter alone. That assemblage of youth across Nigeria is now recorded as one of the most effective civil right movements in modern history. Definitely, it would be silly not to build on such an “accomplishment” and with the 2023 election approaching, youth, turning to the social media again, have been threatening hitherto solid political establishments, dynasties and cleavages, that a tsunami is in view.

Like the #EndSARS too, their energy seems directed at repeating the impossible. The social media is agog for Labour party’s Peter Obi, arising from hundreds of endorsements from young people and he seems like a prince, awaiting coronation.

Of course, the two dominant parties, APC and PDP, would have none of anything that suggests an imminent 8th wonder of the world, which Obi’s presidential run’s success would amount to. But instead of making their own candidates eye-catching, spokespersons of the two parties have simply resorted to “dey no born una well”, messages to the Nigerian youth, singing the Peter Obi anthem.

In engaging with the Peter Obi crowd, campaign spokespersons of APC and PDP have practically called them foolish, lacking in election’s correct sense and political judgment. Daniel Melaye, the gabby Kogi politician, speaking for the Atiku campaign, directly dared the youth running after Obi, to deliver him, if they can. The gadfly called them keyboard warriors without electoral values. A couple of others have echoed him. I love confident characters. It is for the youth to disprove.

You ask where is the fear-factor of the accomplishment of October 2020? Maybe the youths are truly foolish in election matters. Even APC that should be wooing, after PDP’s thrashing, didn’t see them as consequential enough. The two faces of Bola Tinubu’s campaign, exuberant minister and SAN, Festus Keyamo and eloquent Adams Oshiomhole, have repeatedly targeted the Obi backers, with “you are bastards if you don’t deliver him” salvo.

Well, the two entrenched campaigns are to the hilt with veterans of electoral battles and they must have seen enough to know when what appears a deep water, can still accommodate a pleasure swim. But the margin of error should not be discounted in drawing the conclusion that youth don’t usually vote on election day, and will only be busy with their computer keypads and games. Situations change. Even in weather forecast.

Yes, definitely all youths aren’t for a particular candidate but it is obvious that the majority support is for a particular candidate and it’s beginning to transcend region. Should any sensible strategist also overlook the “noise-making” generation’s decision, to dominate the final days of voters’ registration?

According to INEC’s fact-sheet,4.5 million Nigerian youths completed the online registration for fresh voters’ cards as of May 30, 2022, not forgetting that they already dominated the demographic shares of the entire 96.2 million registrants, eventually locked in INEC’s portal.

Then, this. The electoral body said the increase brought about by the last-minute rush by the youth, to register, especially in Southern Nigeria, constitutes 73.3% of the total increase in completed registration from May 30 to June 27.

Official records also showed that before the just-concluded registration exercise which pushed the total registrants to over 96 million from 84 million of 2021, Nigerian youth, aged between 18 and 40, constitute more than 60% of the registered voters, amounting to 50.4 million probable votes.

When INEC called time on the exercise on July 31, it was this tribe, dubbed foolish, that cried disenfranchisement because thousands of them, still wanted to be part of the deciding factor in 2023. Is it not likely they are up to something this time?





It is instructive that 40 years, is human benchmark for youthful exuberance, meaning the society expects below-40s to be “foolish” in choices, make errors, correct them and move into “sensible” mode, from 40. Though God’s definitions of foolishness and wisdom, are different from human concepts, there are still meeting and melting points. In Corinthians 1:27, God says when He wants to humble the wise and the proud, He would reach for foolish things of the world. The concluding part reads, “God chose the weak things of the world, to shame the strong.”

Well, with politicians, this kind of admonition, doesn’t count. They love running on their supposed track records of securing victory before elections (bo ti e dibo o ti wole), and winning everywhere including at tribunals, even when their so-called mandates bear soiled fingers all over. But you can’t deny them the credit of knowing their game, only that they don’t usually know when the game is up. They have thrown the challenge. Yoruba will say, bi ikun lo ni oko, bi pakute ni, ipade doju ona (let’s see who laughs last).

End.

