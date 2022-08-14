Three siblings killed as building collapses in Kano

Three siblings were killed when a building collapsed in Tarai village of Kibiya Local Government Area of Kano State.

The father of the deceased siblings, Abubakar Usman, disclosed this when the executive secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Saleh Jili, led a delegation on a condolence visit to the village on Saturday.

According to Usman, the deceased’s names are Umar Abubakar, Aliyu Abubakar and their sister, Aisha Abubakar.

He disclosed that the siblings aged four, five and seven, respectively, lost their lives on Sunday, 7 August, when their mother’s room caved in ollapsed after two days of heavy rainfall.

Speaking on how he get to know about the event, he told the SEMA that, “I got a call from a relative informing me of the demise of my three children as I was out of town on a business trip. On that fateful day, I received a call at 6 am that one of the rooms in my house has collapsed, leading to the death of all my three children.”

The local government chairman, Alkasim Shike, commended SEMA and Kano State government for the timely intervention and donation of relief materials.

He hinted that shortly after the incident, the local government council provided necessary assistance to Abubakar’s family.

Alhaji Saleh Jili, who led a delegation to Kibiya said Governor Ganduje was deeply saddened by the death of the young children. According to him, the agency would compile a comprehensive report for onward submission to the state government for proper action. Jili, however, disclosed that his agency had provided mattresses, pillows, food items and building materials to the affected family.

He therefore advised members of the public to desist from building on waterways. Earlier, the district head of Kibiya who doubles as Sarkin Shanun Rano, Alhaji Abubakar Ila, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.