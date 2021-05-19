APC membership registration exercise boosts winning chances in Anambra polls ― Chairman

Anambra State Chapter Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Chief Basil Ejidike, has said that the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise across the 21 local government area of the state, had boosted the chances of the Party winning the November 6, governorship election.

He said the exercise would also enable the party to have accurate data of her members ahead of the 2023 general election.

Ejidike, who spoke to Journalists, shortly after an emergency meeting, held in Awka, on Tuesday, with all the governorship aspirants contesting under the APC platform to update them on the ongoing membership exercise in the state, expressed satisfaction over member’s corporation.

He said the aim of the meeting was to inform the aspirants about the working condition of the registrars, employed for the registration and revalidation exercise in Anambra state.

He added that those employed for the registration job had not received their payment for three months now, saying the outstanding stood at eighty one million naira.

He announced by that the aspirants had unanimously agreed to raise the funds as soon as possible.

“We employ over sixteen thousand registrars in the state for the exercise. And for three months now, we are still owing them. That is the challenges that prompted this emergency meeting. I appreciate all the aspirants who find time at this critical period of delegates consultation for the forthcoming June 26 Primaries to honour the invitation,” Ejike said.

“As I speak to you right now, new and old members are trooping on daily basis to their various designate point to registered and revalidate their membership to enable ,them join the moving train led by President Mohammadu Buhari,” he enthused.

Ejike noted that the objective of the membership registration “is to grow and strengthen the party from the grassroots”, and urged the party faithful to avail themselves of the opportunity provided by the exercise to get revalidated.

