Two-week-old baby dies during couple’s fight in Ondo

A couple, Roseline and Ekene Ijokun has been arrested by the Ondo Police command over the killing of their two weeks old baby during a fight between them.

The couple. Ekene, 40 and Roseline, 32, who lived at Eleyowo village in Akure North Local Government Area of the state, were said to engage in a fight with the baby strapped to the mother’s back gave up.

An eyewitness explained that the husband and wife were known for fighting each other, said no one could explain how the baby gave up during the fight

She said no one could explain what hit the baby during the fight saying the man, as Ekene was used to beating the wife even when she was pregnant.

She said: “The baby was strapped to the back of Rose when her husband, Ekene started a verbal attack on her before it resulted in physical combat.

“I didn’t see it as anything as they usually have such fight and make amends after. But this time, it was the other way round as the disagreement degenerated into physical combat which eventually claimed the life of the innocent baby.

“The baby was hale and hearty before the incident. I removed the baby from her back and placed him on the bed. That was when I noticed that the baby was lifeless.”

She said the baby was rushed to the Health Center in the community where he was pronounced dead, saying all efforts to revive the baby proved abortive as he was declared dead on arrival at the Basic Health Centre in the community.

A traditional head of the community, the Olisa of Eleyowo, Chief Eso Ojo, described the incident as bad saying such a case has never happened in the community.

“Many times, there have been reports on the couple and it’s unfortunate it ended this way.

I appeal for calm. The case is being handled by the Ondo State Police command.”

Ondo Police spokesman, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached for comments.

